Abu Dhabi: e& today announced a collaboration with Global Media Congress (GMC) as its technology partner for the second consecutive year to highlight the advancements that have redefined the way media and technology intersect and its commitment to digitally empowering societies in the markets in which it operates.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the second edition of GMC is being organised by ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 14-16 November 2023. Last year, the Global Media Congress had more than 13,500 attendees from the regional and global media landscape.

His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC), said: "The second Global Media Congress signifies our strategic ambition to reform the worldwide media scenario and reinforce the UAE's status as a global media hub, blending international proficiency with local aptitude. Our partnership with e& is not merely a collaboration; instead, it will leverage digital advancements of the world focusing on technological innovation both domestically and internationally. This aligns with our mission: a digital metamorphosis in the UAE that radiates globally and transforms the outlook of global media.”

The second GMC will feature an exhibition where leading international and local media companies will showcase the latest technologies, products and services in the media industry. The event will also feature a line-up of world-renowned speakers, conversations and panel discussions, bringing together the world's leading media minds to address the hottest topics and trends to inspire and help shape the future of the media industry.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "Our partnership with e& shows our determination to position the Global Media Congress as an essential platform for creativity and innovation in the media sector. By highlighting the potential of new technology and its applications, we are helping to guide the future of media and entertainment services while also advancing the growth of a sustainable and diversified economy in Abu Dhabi.”

As a technology partner of the Global Media Congress, e& will participate in high-level discussions and work with media experts, governments, academic institutions and young talents on how the application of the latest digital technologies such as the metaverse, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the media.

Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at e&, said: "Today technology plays an essential role in revolutionising the media and entertainment landscape by continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Through advancements in AI, data analytics and content delivery, technology companies can enhance user experience and various forms of content. With this strategic participation at the Global Media Congress, we aim to highlight how a new era of entertainment with innovation and immersive experiences can shape the future of the industry. Our partnership with the Congress reflects the UAE’s leadership’s visionary approach and commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing global competitiveness and promoting a vibrant media ecosystem.”

Now in its second year in the UAE, the Global Media Congress is an ideal platform to accelerate the pace of development of the media sector worldwide, broadening the horizons of collaboration and unifying ideas on a global scale to enable media companies to adapt and succeed. The event will also play a key role in fostering global business relationships and transforming companies for the future of the media sector.

