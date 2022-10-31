e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) was welcomed by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) at the Ericsson Imagine Studio in Kista, Sweden.

Led by Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, the delegation was welcomed by Börje Ekholm, Ericsson Chief Executive Officer, Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, and other senior representatives from Ericsson.

During the two-day tour at the Ericsson Imagine Studio, Ericsson presented several demos and innovative use cases involving products, solutions and visionary scenarios of the future of digital technology. e&’s senior management also experienced Ericsson’s digital experience ’Imagine Possible’, to explore the potential and power of limitless connectivity.

A network of Ericsson experts and partners demonstrated the potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across sectors and industries and shared Ericsson’s vision, latest solutions and innovations across technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud.

The partnership between Ericsson and e& spans many years with the most recent partnership supporting e& in sustainably transitioning from a traditional telecom operator into an integrated digital solutions provider on a major expansion project to improve network energy efficiency.

-Ends-

FOLLOW US:

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com