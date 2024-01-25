Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: e& enterprise announced today its participation as a strategic partner at the highly anticipated Customer Experience (CX) World Forum, scheduled from 24 to 25 January 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by the Saudi CX Association, the second edition of the CX World Forum brings together global brands, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss advances in customer experience strategies and solutions in the digital-first world. Hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce with the support of His Excellency Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the forum attracts participation from various government entities and private sector organisations across various industries. It aims to foster knowledge exchange and discourse surrounding the latest customer experience best practices and innovations.

Tareq Alangari, CEO, e& enterprise, Saudi Arabia, said: "We are delighted to partner with the Saudi CX Association as sponsors of the Customer Experience World Forum. This event is an essential platform for exchanging invaluable insights and strategies in elevating customer experiences today. At e& enterprise, we are committed to leading the way by setting new standards and empowering businesses in Saudi Arabia to create remarkable customer journeys. Our participation in the CX World Forum exemplifies our unwavering dedication to fulfilling this objective.”

During the summit, e& enterprise will showcase its latest offerings aimed at cultivating sustainable customer experiences. “The CX World Forum is the ideal venue to engage with the industry’s brightest minds, build impactful partnerships, examine real-world challenges and solutions, and lay the groundwork to drive customer-centric transformation. By tapping into this opportunity, we aim to fuel mutual growth, optimise operations through collaborative insights, and cement Saudi Arabia's position at the forefront of CX excellence.”

Abdulaziz Al-Shamsan, CEO, Customer Experience World Forum, said: "We are thrilled to have e& enterprise’s support as our strategic partner. As a leader in customer-driven solutions, e& enterprise brings unmatched expertise that will truly impact and shape the discussions that will take place at the event. Their insights and offerings will empower both public and private sector firms to revolutionise how they engage customers and deliver value. The presence of e& enterprise underscores our collaborative effort to cement Saudi Arabia as a global hub driving innovation across customer experience.”

e& enterprise offers a wide range of customer experience tools, including CX consultancy, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. Business leaders and organisations looking to elevate their CX strategies can explore e& enterprise's cutting-edge products and services by visiting the e& enterprise booth at A11. Furthermore, visitors can register for the upcoming CX World Forum via their website: https://cxworld.sa

