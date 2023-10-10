Abu Dhabi: e& today announced that its Group Legal and Compliance team won “Middle East In-House Legal Team of the Year” and “Technology, Media and Telecommunications In-House Legal Team of the Year” at the Thomson Reuters ALB Middle East Law Awards 2023. These awards highlight the exceptional contributions and achievements of in-house teams and private practitioners in the Middle East.

e&’s group legal and compliance team is driving e&’s transformation from a telecoms business to a global technology powerhouse through a collaborative approach and commitment to open dialogue.

Brooke Lindsay, Group Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at e&, said: “Our team has been guiding the e& business through multiple complex and high-value transactions, some of which have garnered attention in challenging global jurisdictions. This award is a validation of our ability to navigate complex legal landscapes, overcome challenges and deliver outstanding results that positively impact e&’s transformation to a global technology group.

“Our recent accolades demonstrate our ongoing commitment as a team to excellence, innovation, and collaboration. I am immensely proud to be a part of this amazing team, and I look forward to the continued success and growth that lies ahead.”

The team’s notable achievements include the recent acquisition of a stake in Vodafone, PPF and Careem, materially reducing our litigation exposure, consolidation of our data centre business in the UAE, expansion of e&’s partnership with MoneyGram and leading the IP aspects of the brand and digital transformation of e&.

The team was instrumental in advising e& on the “Metaverse Project” as well as the acquisition by e& and ADQ of a majority stake in STARZPLAY and a minority stake in WIO Bank. This strategic move showcases e&'s commitment to expanding its presence and providing top-quality services in the digital and entertainment sectors.

-Ends-

About e&

e& is one of the world’s leading technology and investment groups. With consolidated net revenue at AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 10 billion for 2022, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/