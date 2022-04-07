Dubai, UAE: e&, (formerly known as Etisalat Group), announced today the appointment of Publicis Groupe as its creative partner. Utilizing its robust UAE and global presence, Publicis Groupe will provide creative services for all e& business pillars in support of their transformation journey.

e& had just announced its transformation from a giant telco with digitalization capabilities into a global technology and investment conglomerate in February. Backed by strong financial performance and business results in markets where it operates, the Group is well-placed to steer its global digitalization leadership that will shape a brighter digital future. Through its progressive business model and specialist business pillars, it has refocused its efforts on investing in breakthrough technologies, capitalizing on solid ventures and accelerating in-depth market penetration regionally and worldwide. Such progress is underpinned by the commitment to deliver outstanding customer experiences, unlock more value for shareholders and make a difference in the communities where it operates.

"At Publicis Group, we believe in the power of bold vision coupled with unconventional thinking and action to tackle the growing technological disruption taking place across industries. We are happy to partner with clients who are ready to take the leap forward to create greater consumer and business value while making a ripple impact in the communities,” said Bassel Kakish, Publicis Groupe CEO for the Middle East & Turkey.

"Our futures are connected”, continued Kakish. “We know that the transformational strategy of e& will enhance customer experiences through innovative and breakthrough technologies across all segments. We also know how important is to chart the course of success through such transformation. It is because Publicis Groupe did the same five years ago as we transformed our client approach through the Power of One. We consciously revitalized our capabilities and talent to better help our clients ‘win in a platform world.’ It is our shared value to impact the lives that will drive our team to deliver purpose-driven creativity to e&.”

Publicis Groupe’s operation, led by Saatchi & Saatchi, draws on creative excellence, strategic expertise, and award-winning talent from across the Groupe. As the creative agency of record, they will create far-reaching and dynamic campaigns for e&, driving global awareness across a variety of different verticals. This will add differentiated value to the brand as a global technology conglomerate that creates an environment with limitless possibilities built on solid foundations, smart connectivity and fruitful collaborative opportunities. With e& being named the world's strongest telecom brand - the first in the Middle East and Africa region to achieve this milestone recognition - the Groupe will leverage its strong creative infrastructure to help e& further drive its brand value objectives and expand visibility amongst an even broader stakeholder base regionally and globally.

“We are delighted to be appointed as creative partner of e& as it begins an exciting chapter of transformation, and for this opportunity to offer industry-defining creativity, backed with data-rich insights and forward-looking strategy,” added Ramzi Sleiman, Regional Managing Director at Saatchi & Saatchi ME. “Our ‘Nothing is Impossible' spirit - driven by the power of creativity - will play a key role in creating campaigns that support e&’s digitalization journey and strengthen its role as a digital champion.”

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The Telecoms business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximizing value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximizing value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximizing shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

About e&

e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its four business pillars: Telecom, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 88,000 professionals.