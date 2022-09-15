Abu Dhabi: e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, as a founding partner of FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, the biggest sporting event in the Middle East, bringing the best in entertainment and digital experiences for residents and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

As a founding partner for the signature event, e& will work closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1® in driving consumer engagement with digital experiences.

Since e&’s global transformation to a technology and investment conglomerate earlier this year, the company has continued its journey with steady progress in creating innovative solutions using next-generation technologies. This has created limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration. Through its specialised business pillars, the Group continues to bring more power, freedom and joy to its customers, delivering technology solutions that create and enable platforms for smart connectivity, holistic digital experiences and entertainment.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said: “These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to UAE. Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities to not only build new relationships and enhance customer experiences but also to seal our brand positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies.

“Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world’s sporting calendar. We are proud to be part of this global show alongside other reputed global brands, a next-generation, technology-driven sport appealing to a broad and ever-growing audience that resonates with the values of e& and its ambitions of transforming into a global technology and investment conglomerate. The event will give us an opportunity to explore possibilities that will elevate the visitor experience in the most innovative way at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are proud and honored to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world’s eyes on Abu Dhabi during Race week, provides e& an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story, as it grows and evolves. The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event, with exceptional demand following last year’s record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi, we will once again create some unforgettable memories for visitors from around the world in front of our biggest ever crowds. We look forward to e& joining us on that journey.”

This year’s race weekend takes place November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1® season-finale following an action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action. Fans can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam After-Race Concerts – which will once again take place at Etihad Park.

For this year’s incredible Yasalam After-Race Concerts, multi-platinum, grammy-award winning artist, Kendrick Lamar, and Multi-Grammy nominated group, Swedish House Mafia are among the first international superstar acts to be announced to headline at this year’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX weekend, with two more premium global artists to be announced over the coming weeks.

Formula 2™nd Formula 4™ UAE will once again feature in the on-track schedule. This year’s event will also see a special addition of historic F1® cars taking to the track, offering spectators a unique glance into past eras of Formula 1®, with additional experiences on-track available across the weekend.

Due to unprecedented demand, limited tickets to the event remain available, including at the event’s newest hospitality product, The Deck @ Turn 9 which offers exclusive culinary experiences from Ce La Vi and is the the first of a number of world-class culinary experiences to be revealed as part of the region’s most popular entertainment weekend.

With some of the sport’s biggest stars set to take to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 20th November, fans can look forward to an incredible spectacle as the F1® season comes to a close in style this year on Yas Island.

About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.