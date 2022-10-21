Abu Dhabi: e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced a collaboration with the Global Media Congress as its digital partner. This partnership further enhances e&’s position as a global technology and investment conglomerate that delivers on its commitments to digitally empower societies in markets where it operates.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the first edition of Global Media Congress is organised by ADNEC Group and Emirates News Agency (WAM). The event will take place from 15-17 November 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will see the presence of companies from across the globe converging to discuss trends and forecasts related to the application of digital infrastructure in the media industry. As the digital partner of Global Media Congress, e& will participate in high-level discussions related to employing the latest digital technologies such as the metaverse, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the media sector both regionally and worldwide.

His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of WAM, commented: “The launch of such a high-calibre conference as Global Media Congress is an important step towards advancing the digital transformation of the media sector in the UAE and beyond. We are confident in the capabilities of e& as the global technology and investment conglomerate that continues to support businesses, governments and enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As the digital partner of Global Media Congress, e& will support us build a platform that brings organisations from the media industry together to promote collaboration, share insights, and leverage industry experts engagement.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said: "We support the vision that the UAE’s wise leadership has for the nation to be a major catalyst in progressing sustainable development across societies. Our partnership with Global Media Congress will add value to the media industry as we work together to empower media leaders through knowledge-sharing programmes focused on harnessing the benefits of innovative digital infrastructure. Ideating, designing, and deploying new-generation technologies for the benefit of businesses and the communities where we operate while elevating the customer experience will always remain at the core of what we do as a global technology and investment conglomerate. We look forward to engaging with globally renowned companies, exchanging industry expertise, and nurturing a healthy tech-enabled ecosystem in the media sector, which will ultimately impact the country's socio-economic development.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, Part of ADNEC Group, said: “We are delighted to have e& as a digital sponsor of the Global Media Congress, a major platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise and introducing the latest innovations that shape the future of the global media industry. We look forward to working together to highlight the UAE’s approach for developing a digital infrastructure to enable media companies to achieve their mission and support the growth of different industries.”

The Global Media Congress will engage media professionals, governments, academic institutions, in addition to young leaders and fresh graduates seeking to make a mark in the sector. They will participate in highly engaging and specialised sessions such as digital communication, AI and IoT and how to harness creative value in the media sector.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group's main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e &'s home market, upholding the Group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group's various customer segments. The telecoms business is led by existing subsidiaries for e& international in 16 countries where the Group operates, with a focus on growing an international portfolio of world-class modern digital telcos by providing the best customer experience, building world-class digital capabilities and embracing expansion opportunities. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

