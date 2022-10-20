Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has issued an advisory alerting traveller that Dubai International (DXB) will experience an exceptionally busy 10-day period as a result of schools breaking for half-term holidays later this week.

Passenger numbers at DXB are rising rapidly towards 2019 levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making seasonal peaks busiest since the pandemic. According to the operator, some 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between October 21 to October 30, with total average daily traffic reaching 215,000 passengers. October 30th is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 259,000 passengers.

While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers, the operator has urged travellers to follow a few simple tips to beat the holiday rush.