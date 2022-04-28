Dubai, UAE: Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up to welcome a surge of passengers as residents fly out of Dubai at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and through the Eid Al Fitr holidays starting this weekend.

Some 1.9 million travellers are anticipated to pass through DXB between April 29 to May 9 with average daily traffic exceeding 177,000 passengers. May 7 is expected to be the busiest day with passenger numbers surpassing the 200,000 mark.

As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all customers. Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to. We urge passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines and ensure that they have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

Travellers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure. Use online check in wherever available to save time.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate's convenient early check-in and self-service check-in facilities.

The roads to the airport could get busy during peak times. It’s best to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport.

Family and well-wishers can say their goodbyes at home as entry to the departure zone is restricted to ticketed passengers during busy hours throughout peak periods.

Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s a full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.

