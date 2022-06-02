Elevating Dubai's position as a global business hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (AETOSWire)

DUQE Free Zone has announced the official start of operations at its headquarters in the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Floating Hotel; the newest free zone in Dubai that headquartered on a floating hotel in Dubai waters for the first time.

In the presence of a group dignitaries and businessmen in the start-up companies’ sector in the United Arab Emirates, DUQE announced its partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), an umbrella organisation operating under the Dubai Government, in providing full integrated support for the benefit of entrepreneurs and emerging entrepreneurs from expanding their businesses, through an approach that enhances the flexibility of doing business in the United Arab Emirates. It is a step that aims to meet the increasing need for competitive and pioneering solutions for establishing companies, in light of the strong economic recovery and the continuous flow of international companies that relocate their offices and employees to Dubai.

Headquartered in Dubai, DUQE, with its dedicated experts, seeks to provide assistance beyond the stage of launching companies; to provide a wide and comprehensive range of value-added services, including bank account opening assistance, accounting, medical fitness checks, Emirates ID, health insurance, VAT registration process, as well as business center solutions.

PCFC established DUQE Free Zone to meet the growing need for competitive and leading-edge company formation solutions, as the country’s entrepreneurial sector sees unprecedented growth amidst strong economic recovery and a continuing influx of international businesses relocating to Dubai.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC, said: “The establishment of DUQE goes in line with the UAE’s vision to focus on economic growth, that aims for diversifying investment opportunities and enable community development, whilst building the infrastructure and environment needed to realise these objectives and establish Dubai and the UAE as a pivotal business hub for global trade”.

Saeed Al- Bannai, CEO of PCFC Investment, said: “We are confident that DUQE efforts will stimulate the business environment in Dubai and boost its competitiveness through adopting new initiatives designed to improve ease of doing business in the Emirate, while expanding our efforts to attract multinational companies and high-potential start-ups, which will result in elevating Dubai position as a global business hub through tapping into a wealth of growth opportunities in our promising market”.

Ghaith Al Daker, General Manager at DUQE, said: “DUQE is built to be the home of the next generation of game changers, innovators and disruptors. We have designed DUQE to be a modern business hub that provides all-inclusive support for entrepreneurs and start-ups, enabling them to source everything their business needs to thrive and succeed in one place. We have a team of carefully selected professionals who provide dedicated support through each stage of running a business, from setup and registration, all the way to operational tasks, such as book-keeping, licence and visa renewals and VAT registration. DUQE is where you can get everything done for your business to take off”.

About DUQE

DUQE is the free zone for innovators, disruptors and game changers that want their business setup done better. Located on the Queen Elizabeth 2, a magnificent ocean liner docked at Mina Rashid, DUQE is the only free zone in Dubai headquartered on a ship. DUQE provides all-in-one business setup support and a complete spectrum of value-added services that allow entrepreneurs to focus on what matters. From setup and registration, to accounting, bank account opening, VAT registration and more, DUQE is where you get things done and make things happen.

About PCFC

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is one of the government organizations under the Dubai government, which was officially established in 2001, and includ​es a number of entities and authorities operating under its umbrella.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation is one of the organizations of the Government of Dubai, which was officially established in 2001, and includes a number of entities and authorities operating under its umbrella. These entities include Dubai Customs, Jebel Ali Free Zone, the Dubai Ports Authority, the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime City Authority, the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, in addition to the investment arm and security arm of the Corporation represented in the Investment Department and the Security Department. The corporation relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers, and is constantly working on developing dealing mechanisms to comply with best practices and to ensure the happiness and loyalty of customers in line with government trends.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Ambia Hoque

ambia.hoque@duqe.ae