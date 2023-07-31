DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has proudly announced the upcoming second intake of its Dulsco Graduate Training Programme, reinforcing its commitment to Emiratisation and providing a pathway to permanent, non-traditional private sector employment for Emirati graduates.

The Dulsco Graduate Training Programme, launched in January 2023, is a prestigious 12-month scheme that offers a blend of classroom learning and on-the-job training, ensuring successful participants emerge well-prepared to take on full-time roles at Dulsco. This second cohort involves a significant increase in the number of candidates, doubling from 12 in the first intake, to 26 graduates.

Ahmed Hasan, who joined as Emiratisation Manager at Dulsco on 1 May this year is responsible for the recruitment and management of the programmme, as well as identifying and nurturing local talent more broadly across the Dulsco Group. In the past two months alone, Ahmed has played a pivotal role in hiring 26 UAE national employees, contributing to a total of 86 Emirati team members currently employed at Dulsco.

“Dulsco’s Emiratisation efforts go beyond mere statistics. We are dedicated to empowering Emiratis to excel in diverse roles and our Graduate Training Programme will equip UAE national graduates with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the private sector," said Ahmed Hasan. "Through this programme, we aim to create a pipeline of highly skilled and motivated Emirati professionals who will contribute significantly to our organisation, and in turn the UAE's growth."

In alignment with the UAE government's vision, Dulsco actively collaborates with NAFIS in sourcing Emirati talent. The NAFIS website, a government initiative, serves as a vital platform for attracting aspiring Emirati professionals to join Dulsco.

"Dulsco is proud to be a partner in the UAE government's vision of empowering Emiratis and encouraging them to thrive in the private sector," Ahmed expressed. "Our collaboration with NAFIS showcases our commitment to building a talent pool that reflects the rich cultural fabric of the UAE."

David Stockton, Dulsco CEO, added, “Dulsco continues to set the benchmark for Emiratisation efforts, reaffirming its commitment to empowering local talent in the private sector and creating a workforce that truly represents the dynamic UAE community. The upcoming intake of the Dulsco Graduate Training Programme serves as a testament to Dulsco's dedication to nurturing young Emirati talent, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions and Talent Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.