Dulsco partners with supermarket giant Choithrams for Recyclables Collection Drive for two weeks

Recyclables drive will take place between 3 pm – 8 pm from June 20th – 26th at the Greens Branch, and June 27th – 3rd July at the Safa Park Branch.

UAE, Dubai: In line with the UAE’s 2030 sustainability goals and circular economy principles, Dulsco-the region’s leading Integrated Solutions Provider, and Choithrams, the supermarket giant has partnered to organise a Recyclables Collection Drive. The two-week long campaign will take place between 3 pm – 8 pm from June 20th – 26th at the Greens Branch, and June 27th – 3rd July at the Safa Park Branch. The sustainability initiative strives to inspire a culture of recycling and leading a more eco-friendly life among the community, by providing a practical outlet for community members to do so with ease.

Visitors to the Drive are requested to bring in all recyclables to the aforementioned Choithrams store, where they will be met by a Dulsco volunteer to guide them through the process and weigh the recyclable items. The first 100 customers to arrive with 5kgs or more in recyclables will receive a Choithrams voucher worth AED 10 to spend in-store, as well as a Dulsco reusable bag made from a plastic bottle.

The average person generates an alarming amount of approximately 1 to 2.25 kg of waste per day. Dulsco remains focused on landfill diversion through their multiple waste management facilities and initiatives, explains David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco: “It is a pleasure to partner with Choithrams on this initiative to raise awareness for recycling and the environmental impact it has on both a small and large scale. The Recyclables Collection Campaign is part of our aim to continuously find solutions to make the communities we serve more efficient, productive, and sustainable. This initiative enables us to connect directly with the community and offer an easy and convenient means to recycle, ultimately helping to divert waste away from landfills, and contribute to a cleaner environment.”

Mixed Recyclables collected will be weighed on-site before transportation to Dulsco’s Material Recovery Facility in Dubai for further processing. At the conclusion of the campaign, an assessment will be carried out to determine the quantity of recyclables collected, successfully recycled, and the net impact on the environment, as part of Dulsco’s company values of full transparency.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO – GCC, Choithrams said “At Choithrams, our ‘Full of Goodness’ promise takes shape both in-store through our products and services, as well as through interactions with the communities we serve. We are pleased to partner with Dulsco for a Recyclables Collection campaign. We have participated in several collection drives in the past two years in partnership with Dulsco, and we will continue to encourage our customers to reduce waste and dispose recyclables responsibly. Choithrams is committed to the adoption of robust waste management practices with quality control measures and waste reduction interventions implemented across our offices and our stores in Dubai, Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.”

The Dulsco Recycling Bus will also visit the designated locations on certain days, allowing visitors of all ages to learn more about waste segregation and the recycling journey in its entirety. Also on the weekend a special appearance at the two Choithrams stores is ‘Birdy’, Dulsco’s loveable mascot, specifically created to engage with younger visitors through entertainment to inform, educate, and entertain.

