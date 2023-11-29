Ducab to Champion Responsible Industry Practices for Accelerating Energy Transition at COP28 UAE

DUBAI: Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest end to end energy solution providers, has announced its participation at COP28 UAE, where it will showcase how sustainability journey is benefiting its business, its customers, its people, and the planet.

Mohammad Almutawa, CEO of Ducab Group said: “It is important for us to have a voice at COP28 UAE, as we recognise that industrial businesses like Ducab have a vital role to play in accelerating energy transition.

Through our involvement at COP, we hope to showcase how, as a responsible business, we are accelerating our sustainability journey to contribute to the energy transition at home and abroad.”

Ducab Group is committed to creating a clean energy future, and its pivotal role in enabling a smarter, faster, and cleaner energy transition, aligns directly with the UAE’s COP28 Presidency.

With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) at COP28, the global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper and aluminium wire and cable products, will showcase how it is accelerating the energy transition by supporting advanced energy and infrastructure projects in across the world and improving access to clean energy.

Ducab will use their platform at COP28 UAE to promote the responsible role industry can play in accelerating energy transition and supporting the UAE’s path to Net Zero.

Ducab will also showcase the Group’s commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, today, and investing in a more sustainable future for all, including through Blade, Ducab’s advanced Smart Factory of the Future project, which will reduce energy consumption by 30%; waste by 20% and improve our use of resources by 15%.

Across the business, Ducab Group carefully monitors its progress on sustainability, allowing the organisation to learn and improve daily as part of its sustainability journey. As a result, its environmental footprint at its JA Plant has reduced by half since 2020; the company has transitioned to using recycled and eco-friendly raw materials in the making of its products; and established a sustainable strategy for raw material procurement with a greater emphasis on local and regional sourcing.

Ducab wants to use its participation in COP28 to share its experience, but also to learn from others and understand what more it can do create a sustainable future for all.

