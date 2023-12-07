Dubai, UAE: Ducab Group, one of the biggest end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the United Arab Emirates, hosted a Youth Circle on the side lines of its participation in COP28 titled ‘Future Leaders in the Age of Digitalisation’, bringing young participants together with its Group CEO Mohammad Almutawa.

Ducab is taking part in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) umbrella as one of its key partners. The Youth Circle was held on 7 December at the MoIAT Pavilion in the Technology and Innovation Hub, part of the COP28 site at Expo City Dubai.

“Ducab Group is one of the largest energy solutions providers and manufacturers in the UAE, and with that in mind, we have made a commitment to support the country’s ambitious sustainability plans and projects, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and efforts as host of COP28,” said Thabet Al Ramsi, President of Ducab’s Youth Council and Plant Manager for the Group’s HV Facility.

“The fast-paced world we live in has brought unprecedented technological and digital breakthroughs, making it more vital than ever to have visionary leaders. At Ducab, we firmly believe that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and engaging them in addressing future challenges and opportunities begins today,” he added.

The Youth Circle session covered a range of topics centring around digitalisation and leadership, underlining the need for leaders to prioritise emotional intelligence and urging leaders to allocate more time and resources for team-building activities. Attendees stressed that empathising with the feelings of team members builds a connection that technology cannot replace.

The session outlined leadership qualities that are essential for developing teamwork, communication, and productivity in a virtual environment, such as setting clear expectations, providing instructions, and ensuring that team members understand their roles and responsibilities. Leaders must also proactively address wellbeing concerns, facilitate combined decision-making processes to ensure all voices are heard, and help team members manage their time effectively.

The session concluded with a discussion on how leaders can promote digital literacy within their organisations, develop a workforce that can thrive in the digital age, encourage lifelong learning, and arm employees with skills relevant to the evolving digital landscape.