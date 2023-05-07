Dubai, UAE – Ducab Group, one of the biggest end-to-end solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the United Arab Emirates, has reported 380% growth in the volume of utilities solutions supplied supplied starting from 2021 and until the first quarter of 2023. The announcement was made as the Group takes part in the World Utilities Congress (WUC) 2023, held in Abu Dhabi for three days from 8 to 10 May.

The Group is expecting 2023 figures to exceed those of 2022, and revealed that starting in 2022 and until the first quarter of 2023, the Group supplied more than 2,568 km of energy solutions to the utilities sector.

“We are always committed to supporting national efforts to promote sustainability and be an active partner in both protecting the environment while also playing our part in ensuring reliable energy supplies,” said Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab. “With that in mind, the World Utilities Congress is an ideal opportunity to showcase our offerings, exchange ideas with likeminded organisations, and build new and constructive partnerships with market leaders.”

“This notable growth that Ducab has recorded was the result of long-term strategic partnerships with our various customers, which are governed by trust and transparency,” Almutawa added. “The high quality of Ducab products is another contributing factor to this growth, as they offer a range of advantages that make them the first choice for customers.”

On another note, Ducab revealed plans to promote sustainability and improve efficiency in its operations, where the Group is implementing a drum buy-back programme with customers. In 2022 alone, Ducab Group bought back 7,886 drums, including 3,590 steel drums and 4,296 wooden drums.