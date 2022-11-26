Participating companies reached over 5,000, of which 360 qualified for the final stages to compete in the Award

The coveted award is presented every two years under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

A high-powered panel approved names for the Award for its fifth cycle

His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti: The Award enhances Dubai’s reputation as the best city to live and work in

Major-General Obaid bin Suroor: Taqdeer Award contributes to raising the level of the standards of excellence in the labor sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Judging Committee of Taqdeer Award, has affirmed the coveted award has been moving forward on the way to enhance Dubai's reputation as a city that provides the best means of living and decent work for millions of workers who contribute to building our cities. He emphasised the crucial role played by the Award to strengthen the cooperation between employers and workers to serve their mutual interests and aspirations.

His Excellency said: "I am happy with the achievements made by the Award in its fifth cycle and the good impact it has left among the companies and workers, the most prominent being the benefits to more than 160,000 workers from the Special Discount Cards granted to the blue-collar workers along with 60 government incentives provided to companies." The Award constitutes a qualitative addition to the support and care provided by the Dubai government to the business sector and its key players in the emirate.

A virtual meeting took place under His Excellency's chairmanship of the Judging Committee, in the presence of His Excellency Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, Colonel Abdul Samad Suleiman, Advisor to the Taqdeer Award, Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Ismail, Secretary-General of the Taqdeer Award, and the representatives of various authorities. The meeting certified the names of companies and workers who won the Taqdeer Award in its fifth cycle, after the completion of the smart evaluation processes carried out by more than 100 assessors accredited by the Award administration.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor welcomed the chairman and members of the Judging Committee. After which, the achievements of the Award were shown through a documentary film explaining the most prominent stages it went through until it reached what it is now of a good reputation at the local and international levels.

Major-General said: "In its fifth cycle, Taqdeer Award recorded successes towards achieving its aspirations to build the best relations between companies and workers and guarantee the rights and duties of each other to ultimately benefit the national economy in general and both parties in particular.

He confirmed the Award contributed towards raising awareness among the companies and workers about the need to raise the standards of excellence in the labour sector, resulting to an increase of participating for this cycle as compared to the previous cycle which has reached about 5,000, of which 360 qualified for the final stages after the completion of processes to compete in the Award. The chairman praised the efforts and wise guidance of the Judging Committee, and the efforts of the assessors and the Award team to reach good results.

Colonel Abdul Samad, Taqdeer Award's advisor, gave a brief presentation to the Judging Committee, highlighting the stages of the smart evaluation process carried out by more than 100 assessors of multiple nationalities, and ending with the selection of the winning companies. The panel concluded its meeting by approving the process of evaluating distinguished companies and workers, in preparation for submitting it to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the Patron of the Award, for final approval.

The Award management will organise a gala ceremony on November 29 to reveal the names of the winning companies and workers, in the presence of senior officials from inside and outside the country. Lieutenant-Colonel Khalid Ismail, Secretary-General of the Award, said: "Taqdeer Award continued its upward growth trajectory of improving relations between the employers and workers, and shedding light on the journey of excellence in the labour sector in the Emirate of Dubai, qualifying it to become one of the most prominent excellence awards at the country’s level." He stated the honouring ceremony, to be held on November 29, will be distinguished in its content and the presence of senior officials from inside and outside the country.

