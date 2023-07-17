Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has received the ISO 50001:2018 in energy management systems and the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate. This followed a comprehensive assessment conducted by W3 Solutionz - USA through CanaGulf International Standardization. The new accomplishment adds to DSCE’s achievements in energy management systems and supports the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

“Receiving the ISO in energy management systems and the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate emphasise the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s commitment to implementing the highest standards in energy management. This aligns with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy. This also supports Dubai’s efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for planning, setting goals, and developing energy strategies in Dubai to lay the foundations of a low-carbon economy and ensure a balance between development and preserving the environment. This is accomplished by increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix, enhancing performance improving energy efficiency, launching initiatives and periodically reviewing work plans to reduce carbon emissions across all our operations. The efforts of the organisations and authorities under the Council contributed to reducing carbon emissions in Dubai by 19% in 2022 compared to 2010,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, emphasised that receiving the ISO 50001:2018 in energy management systems and Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate underlines its efforts to enhance energy efficiency by developing comprehensive plans to improve energy performance in organisations and facilities, as well as raise awareness on the necessary practices for their successful management.

The audit process conducted by CanaGulf International Standardization was based on several guiding principles including establishing targets; implementation; leadership and commitment; measurement and monitoring; results; communication, reporting & transparency; and improvement. This is in accordance with the Net Zero Guidelines (IWA 42:2022) which were announced during the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) last year.

