Dubai, UAE: Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty unveils the exceptional development by RAK Hospitality Holding – The Ritz-Carlton Residences, which are nestled amidst the breathtaking Al Wadi desert in the esteemed northern Ras Al Khaimah emirate. Here, the terracotta dunes extend their gaze towards the Hajar mountains, crafting an unparalleled view of natural splendour from every point. This bespoke development finds its sanctuary within the sprawling 1,235-acre Al Wadi nature reserve.

One can revel in the five-star living against this magnificent backdrop within the exclusive, luxurious abodes. A select collection of only 3, 4, to 5 bedrooms villas are available to cater to your individual needs.

The location itself is nothing short of extraordinary. Situated just an hour's drive north of Dubai, the Al Wadi desert embraces vast mountainous terrains imbued with rich local culture, offering a serene escape from the bustle of city life.

Designed to seamlessly blend with the pristine surroundings, these homes exude a rich, earthy palette that compliments the desert's natural hues. From the private terraces, enjoy views of the desert, complete with your own private pools.

These residences bear the hallmark of one of the world's most renowned brands, granting you access to the privileges typically experienced in their five-star hotels. What truly distinguishes these residences is the ability to savour these world-class amenities from the intimacy of your own home.

A fusion of Arabic heritage and modern comforts culminates in these villas, offering an exhaustive array of amenities to fulfil every desire. For those who seek both leisure and productivity, this development boasts a business centre, library, boardrooms, a well-appointed gym, a yoga studio, and a cinematic experience. Culinary connoisseurs will find their desires fulfilled with an array of dining options, marrying global excellence with local culinary influence, ranging from casual fare to fine dining.

Luke Banks, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty Sales Director, who has over a decade of experience working in the UAE’s property market stated ‘The Ritz Carlton is a brand synonymous with luxury and lifestyle, and this destination offers a truly unique and authentic experience. What really sets Ras Al Khaimah apart is the genuine hospitality that awaits you.’

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, commented:

We are delighted to announce the first Ritz-Carlton-branded residences developed by RAK Hospitality Holding, as this recognizes our continued investment and development in the Emirate. The exclusive and bespoke residences will offer an authentic living experience in the pristine surroundings of the Al Wadi Desert, and further position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading international leisure destination.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP, Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, states, “With our newest luxury residential offering, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Wadi Desert, we are delighted to strengthen our long-term partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding. This development includes ultra-luxury three to five-bedroom villas. The Residences also feature a dedicated residential clubhouse, which seamlessly integrates with The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.”

Legal Disclaimer:

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). RAK Ventures LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About RAK Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”)

RAK Hospitality Holding is an integrated hospitality and leisure company, owning, operating and asset managing a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets. Its activities include hotel development and ownership; logistics and the provision of both hospitality accommodation and transportation; asset management and advisory; and development and operation of leisure and entertainment assets.