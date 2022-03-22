As we near the end of Expo 2020, all eyes are on the real estate market.

Looking at the market in February, transactions remained strong at almost the same as January with less than 1% increase. However, there was an inverse change in the transaction type, as off-plan transaction volumes decreased and secondary transaction volumes gained again.

As per Reidin, off-plan transactions volume declined by almost 14% in the month of February 2022, while on the other hand there was a 13% increase in secondary transactions volume when compared to the previous month.

Matt Gregory, Chief Commercial Officer at houza says ‘Although we have seen a decrease in off-plan transactions month on month, that’s predominantly due to the sharp increase in off-plan transactions in January and over the previous 3 months. Sellers in the secondary market have become more reasonable with their price expectations and motivated to sell, as a result of the on-going global situation which has spurred some additional activity in the secondary market.’

There was a significant decline in off-plan transactions volume in areas such as Dubai Harbour where transactions volume fell by almost 70% and Sobha Hartland where transactions volume declined by 46% when compared to January transactions volume. Both these areas were the top three areas with most off-plan transactions in the previous month as per Reidin data.

Although there were mostly declines in the off-plan segment in February 2022 there were some winners according to Reidin data. Meydan One saw an incredible increase of 193% in terms of off-plan transactions volume compared to the previous month. This is also mirrored by search data on houza for Meydan with searches up by 50% comparing Q1 thus far to Q4 ‘21. Azizi Riviera also performed well, with 243 transaction records compared to just 83 in the previous month.

Coming to secondary transactions, JVC performed well with a 43% increase in transaction volume compared to January, perhaps spurred by the affordability of JVC when compared to more popular communities. Akoya Oxygen transactions rebounded in February 2022 and saw an increase of 63% in volume. Investment favorite, International City, also saw a monthly increase of 59% in terms of transactions volume after dipping in January and is now back to the same level as before as per Reidin data.

Husni Al Bayari, Chairman & Founder of D&B Properties says, "We remain optimistic for the off-plan and secondary markets in the new quarters of 2022. There will still be a high demand for prime locations with multiple transactions happening in the off-plan and secondary markets. With Expo 2020 Dubai nearing a close and excellent residency visa options becoming more accessible, we expect a great increase in sustainable, innovative projects in Dubai, bringing in even more end users, investors and a new generation to the city."

Three projects were launched in February 2022 and they will add over 1000 new units to the market according to Reidin data. Emaar Properties’ Beach Mansions – Marina Sands in Dubai Harbour, a new sub-cluster of villas by the name of ‘June’ was launched in Arabian Ranches Phase 3 which will add over 200 villas to the market. Binghatti Creek, a creek facing project will add 334 new units to the market. A total of 6 residential projects were delivered in February 2022 adding over 1,850 new units to the market.

Matt Gregory Explains, ‘Developers are now taking into account supply and demand. It will be interesting to see how off-plan sales continue throughout the year with this in mind, as well as more attractive payment plans coming back into the market’.

