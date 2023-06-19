Dubai, UAE: Dubai Police and ENOC Group today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation and collaboration in safeguarding the country as well as the public’s interest in emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, in the presence of officials from both entities, and His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.

Through this agreement, ENOC Group and Dubai Police will continue to strengthen cooperation through a series of events to exchange knowledge by hosting workshops to prepare for emergencies in addition to forming a committee that will work towards achieving mutual goals.

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, confirmed that the General Command of Dubai Police, per the directives of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, is committed to building and enhancing effective cooperation with partners and providing distinguished partnerships in the fields of joint work to develop and improve the speed of response to emergencies, crises, and disasters. This is in the community's interest and aligns with the strategy of the Government of Dubai in enhancing security and safety.

Major General Al Ghaithi also indicated that the Memorandum of Understanding would boost and support the "Resilient Dubai" initiative, which aims to enhance Dubai's ability to confront all risks of disasters and crises, efficiently tackle and contain them, prevent human, material, environmental, economic, and social losses, and recover from potential, risks, emergencies and crises in a timely and effective manner thus making Dubai the world's most resilient city.

Major General Al Ghaithi further thanked ENOC Group for establishing its first-of-its-kind emergency response centre in the Jebel Ali that aims to enhance the emirate's readiness to prepare for and deal with emergencies and disasters.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Police to enhance our operations and offerings as well as prepare for any emergencies. Through similar initiatives with public and private institutions, we aim to equally service all segments of society and extend our strong ties with both sectors. We look forward to the wealth of knowledge exchange that is set to elevate our business and equip the Group with the latest skills required to combat emergencies.”

Last year, the Group opened its first and one-of-a-kind emergency response centre in Jebel Ali, as a part of its ongoing strategy and plans to protect its assets along with Dubai Civil Defence. Following its official opening, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his accompanying delegation visited the centre to review its emergency communication systems and discuss prospects of cooperation with its officials. For the duration of this agreement, ENOC Group’s emergency response centre will be connected to the Dubai Police General Headquarters, which will contribute to seamless coordination between both entities.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

