Dubai - UAE-based company raised the new funding from an array of big names in the Web3 industry: DoublePeak Group, Maven Capital, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Megala Ventures, Magnus Capital, Legion Ventures, SL2 Capital, X21 Digital, Good Games Guild, MetaGaming Guild, Mintable Go! Fund, and Athena Ventures were among the participants.

MetaFi will use the funding to build its first core product, the Trading Metaverse, a new kind of social trading experience governed by its users. Over 90,000 people are waitlisted for the platform launch later this year.

Matt Danilaitis, Founder of MetaFi, said “Most trading platforms compete with nearly identical products. MetaFi reimagines the trader’s experience: making trading fun, engaging, and social. With the Trading World, MetaFi will aggregate major decentralized protocols with deep liquidity, wrapped in a new gamified trading environment, designed to be a seamless onramp for non-crypto audience. We are grateful for the support from our strategic partners as we bring Web3 asset trading to the masses.”

Contact:

Matt Danilaitis

matt@metafi.org