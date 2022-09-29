The first of a two-day series of specialized side sessions and startup pitches took place on the sidelines of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly today, which included the participation of leading global technology experts and senior executives from prominent organizations. The side sessions aim to galvanize stakeholders and facilitate contributions towards shaping the metaverse and its potential applications.

Value Creation in the Metaverse

The Assembly’s first day witnessed seven side sessions included a group meeting by World Economic Forum on value creation in the metaverse, which outlined the parameters of an economically viable, inclusive and safe metaverse, focusing on two core areas: governance, and economic and social value creation.

Taking place at Coders HQ, a side session organized by Accenture titled ‘Accelerating Value Creation in the Metaverse’ looked at metaverse and web 3.0 applications for enterprises. The session outlined use cases and explored delivering excellent employee experience as well as harnessing virtual worlds to unlock new models of customer experience.

Aviation in the Metaverse

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Airline, delivered a keynote as part of the ‘Aviation in the Metaverse’ side session held by Emirates Airline. His speech was followed by panel discussions on interoperability and reality gradient. Themes included realism of avatars, AR and VR, regulation, and the role of standards.

Road to Metaverse

Another side session titled ‘Road to the Metaverse: Innovating Governance’ was held by META and Economist Impact at the Government Accelerators to explore the impact of the metaverse on governments and public service delivery.

In addition, Outlier Ventures organized a side session on ‘Taking the Leap from Web2 into the Metaverse’ at Coders HQ, which witnessed a panel of diverse founders, operators, and investors who shared perspectives on the best ways to succeed in the metaverse.

Live Demos

The first day of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly also included live demonstrations in web 3.0 and the metaverse introduced by SIAPartners, which provided the attendees with an immersive experience and use cases showing the huge potential of the metaverse and it’s applications.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is taking place on 28-29 September, gathering over 500 delegates and more than 40 metaverse and artificial intelligence organizations at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers.

For more information about the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, please visit the link: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/dubai-metaverse-assembly/