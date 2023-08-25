Information and educational outreach campaign includes series of virtual workshops.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation today launched a new “Know Your Rights” campaign designed to strengthen the consumer rights of Traders & Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs) across one of Dubai’s most important sectors.

As a government authority, DMA is charged with regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of Dubai's maritime sector, with consistent prioritization for consumers welfare.

The new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign, running over the coming months, continues this commitment to empowering consumers.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “The DMA’s new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign is designed to reaffirm the rights of Traders & BCOs, reminding them of their entitlements and protections within Dubai’s world-class maritime ecosystem.”

As part of its proactive approach, the DMA will not only inform consumers of their rights but also raise awareness of the platforms which are available to raise any issues or concerns, strengthening the bridge between the regulatory body and its stakeholders.

Over the next few months, the DMA will be communicating directly with BCOs to explain their rights, as well as hosting a series of virtual educational workshops to equip them with the knowledge and understanding that they need.

Sheikh Saeed explained: “By empowering Traders & BCOs with the right knowledge, we ensure they can make informed choices based on their interests. The DMA is launching this campaign because we believe that consumer protection policies, laws and regulations are the bedrock of good business. Greater consumer confidence in turn provides a platform to continue growing the maritime sector in Dubai and remain a global leader.”

About the DMA:

The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) is the government authority charged with regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of Dubai's maritime sector. The DMA aims to build effective and strategic partnerships with relevant government agencies, private businesses and stakeholders in line with its vision to create a safe and vibrant maritime sector and therefore drive economic sustainability and growth in the Emirate.

Following the introduction of the new law, DMA’s authority now spans over the whole Emirate of Dubai, including Dubai Free Zones and 3 main ports, with a remit to regulate the Maritime Sector in the Emirate of Dubai and control Maritime safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

About the Maritime Sector in Dubai:

The Emirate of Dubai is a global hub for maritime shipping and logistics, with Dubai the first city in the region to rank among the world’s top five destinations for maritime industry in the International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index, ranking ahead of Rotterdam, Hamburg, Athens, New York, New Jersey and Tokyo. And ranked 13 as maritime center