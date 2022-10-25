Considerable rise in total income by 10% YoY to AED 10 billion.



Improving impairment provision coverage to 76% (up 400 bps YTD) exhibiting DIB’s prudent risk strategy.

Substantial improvement in RoTE registering 16.8% up 380 bps YTD.

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, today announced its results for the period ending September 30, 2022.

9M 2022 Highlights: