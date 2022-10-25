PHOTO
Considerable rise in total income by 10% YoY to AED 10 billion.
Improving impairment provision coverage to 76% (up 400 bps YTD) exhibiting DIB’s prudent risk strategy.
Substantial improvement in RoTE registering 16.8% up 380 bps YTD.
Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, today announced its results for the period ending September 30, 2022.
9M 2022 Highlights:
- Substantial growth in Group Net Profit of 34% YoY to AED 4,101 million vs AED 3,069 million in same period last year. The strong growth was driven by rising core revenues and sustained lower impairments.
- Net financing and sukuk investments grew by 3.3% YTD to AED 236 billion. The bank attained nearly AED 43 billion YTD in gross new underwriting.
- Total income reached to AED 9,873 million compared to AED 8,946 million, double digit growth of 10% YoY and 11% QoQ.
- Net Operating Revenues showed a robust 7% YoY increase and 2% sequentially to reach AED 7,653 million.
- Net Operating Profit now at AED 5,612 million, a strong increase of 6% compared to AED 5,275 million in 9M 2021.
- Balance sheet remains robust at AED 275 billion, marginally lower by 1.5% YTD.
- Customer deposits now at AED 187 billion with CASA comprising 42% of the deposit base.
- Impairment charges continue to decline registering AED 1,450 million against AED 2,174 million in previous year, lower by 33% YoY, demonstrating resilience of the financing book.
- NPF ratio continues its downward momentum now at 6.5% lower by 30 bps YTD compared to 6.8% in 2021.
- Cost to income still strong at 26.7% down 10 bps from YE2021.
- Liquidity remains healthy with LCR of 123%.
- Continued healthy improvement on ROA now at 2.0% (+50bps YTD) and ROTE at 16.8% (+380bps YTD).
- Capitalization levels remain robust with CET1 at 13.9% (+150bps YTD) and CAR at 18.6% (+150bps YTD), both well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Total equity now stands at AED 43 billion.