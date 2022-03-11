Hear thought-provoking insights, from mapping female progress in tech to sharing insights on cultivating inclusive work cultures

The session will take place at in5 Tech on 11 March at 11am

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City (DIC), the region’s leading tech hub, is celebrating International Women’s Day today by spotlighting female figures leading the tech game at the thought-provoking panel discussion, ‘Women Talk Tech’. MNDBAR founder and strategist, Luma Eldin, entrepreneur and investor, Loulou Baz, Google’s Head of Marketing Strategy and Operations France, Southern Europe & Emerging Markets Layal Bulbul, and LinkedIn news editor, Lynn Chouman, are coming together today to discuss female progress in tech and how to nurture inclusive industries. The panel will take place at in5 Tech – Dubai Internet City at 11am.

The panelists will be bringing invaluable and multifaceted perspectives to the table which cover their experiences in corporate, start-up and investor roles. From sharing learnings about what it takes to grow within a globally male dominated industry to cultivating balanced work environments, the forum will serve as advisory for professionals navigating the region’s tech sector. It also provides a fruitful opportunity for business leaders to avail actionable insights and experiences on how to enhance their work culture and ensure opportunities for employee empowerment.

Dubai Internet City is hosting the ‘Women Talk Tech’ discussion as part of its commitment to amplify the visibility and opportunities available to female members of its diverse community as well as within the wider region.

Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, “Our leadership has always emphasised the importance of women in the country’s economic and cultural prosperity. Dubai Internet City strives to foster an integrated ecosystem that provides equal opportunity for the expansion and success of all our business partners, and our global network enables remarkable partnerships and collaboration. We aim to continue delivering equal opportunities for women to experiment, grow and thrive as part of our community, and reinforce Dubai’s status as an inclusive destination for talent and innovation.”

Comprising more than 60% of the world’s Fortune 500s as well as a thriving community of local SMEs and start-ups, DIC is home to a remarkable number of success stories that demonstrate the integral role women play in advancing Dubai’s digital transformation and economic diversification agenda. Of the 500 start-ups supported by in5, an enabling platform for businesses in tech, media and design, more than a quarter have female entrepreneur at the helm – nearly twice as high as the regional average of women-owned SMEs, according to the World Bank. Female-led start-ups at in5 have also cumulatively raised more than AED 60 million in funding since 2013.

Women also serve in positions of leadership at some of the world’s leading tech conglomerates operating in the business district. Dr. Saeeda Jaffar was appointed Visa’s Group Country Manager and Senior Vice President for GCC in June 2021. Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna has been serving as the President of General Electric (GE) in the UAE and global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets since 2014. She got her start in the corporation as part of the company’s two-year rotational Experienced Commercial Leadership Program in 2008. Smita Prabhakar is the Managing Director of renowned human resource consulting firm, AMS International.

Meet the ‘Women Talk Tech’ panelists

Strategic visionary Luma Eldin is the founder of MNDBAR, a start-up which uses creative thinking techniques combined with the latest technology tools to achieve mind ‘fitness’. She has extensive experience within the tech industry and is an international speaker on the subject.

LouLou Baz is an entrepreneur, angel investor and host of the eponymous podcast ‘Conversations with Loulou.’ In 2019, she founded Kickstart Ventures, a network of angel investors helping scale regional and global start-ups through funding opportunities.

Established journalist and media professional Lynn Chouman is currently a News Editor at LinkedIn. She strives to provide platform members with information to build future-proof careers and navigate a dynamic professional landscape, and is particularly interested in topics regarding Artificial Intelligence, Technology and Development.

Layal Bulbul joined Google 11 years ago as a Senior Account Manager and now serves as the Head of Marketing Strategy and Operations, France, Southern Europe & Emerging Markets. She brings a consulting background to her role and is involved in the Women@Google Chapter in the Middle East and North Africa.