Air connectivity in the Middle East stands out with +26% growth in total connectivity in 2022 vs. 2019

Dubai – United Arab Emirates – Dubai International (DXB) topped the Airport Connectivity rankings for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, as announced by the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) on Tuesday.

The Airport Connectivity Report reveals that air connectivity in the Middle East stands out with +26% growth in total connectivity in 2022 vs. 2019, with direct connectivity to destinations in North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa witnessing the strongest recovery since Covid-19, with Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) driving the growth. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific has seen a decline in air connectivity by -38% in the same period.

Welcoming another milestone for DXB, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, “I'm incredibly proud to see DXB at the top of the Airport Connectivity Index for Asia Pacific and the Middle East. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and our service partners working across DXB, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connections for our guests worldwide. We'll continue to elevate the travel experience, and connect people, cultures, and opportunities like never before.”

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) said, "We congratulate Dubai International for achieving the No.1 position in the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East connectivity ranking. This reaffirms Dubai Airport's commitment to providing top-quality air connectivity, both direct and indirect, connecting people and places across the world. Dubai Airport has consolidated its leading position in this ranking by improving its connectivity post-pandemic, with a growth of 17% over 2019. Dubai Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity is bolstering the region's economy and global trade."

Developed in partnership with PwC, the Airport Connectivity Report measures passengers’ ability to access the global air transport network, capturing both direct and indirect routes, while also factoring in the quality of the service of each connection, such as destination choice, service frequency, onward connectivity, price, contributing to the passenger experience.

DXB is connected to more than 255 destinations across 104 countries and more than 90 international airlines.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB welcomed 66m passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.

