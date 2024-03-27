Dubai, UAE - Dubai Holding's strategic merger of Meydan, Nakheel, and Meraas marks a monumental step towards elevating Dubai's global stature.



Orchestrated by Dubai's visionary leadership, this consolidation under the Dubai Holding umbrella signifies a pivotal move aimed at attracting substantial investment from major institutions and rulers of wealth funds worldwide.

With a collective goal of propelling Dubai to new heights, the merger aligns with a broader strategy to position the city as a prime destination for global investment. Leading institutional investors such as BlackRock, Fidelity, the Norway Fund, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, managing trillions of dollars in assets, are poised to contribute to Dubai's growth trajectory.

Despite recent challenges, including its placement on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) blacklist, Dubai has remarkably succeeded in attracting significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), showcasing resilience and effective resource allocation. Now, with strategic initiatives like the merger, Dubai aims to further enhance its global standing and attract heavyweight funds.



Recognizing the investment mandates of these funds, which often exclude countries on grey or blacklists, Dubai has embarked on a series of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to expand the local market and attract diverse investors. This approach has led to a surge in IPOs over the past five years, significantly increasing the Dubai Financial Market's (DFM) market capitalization.

Moreover, substantial mergers are underway to streamline balance sheets and bolster equities, offering a wide array of investment opportunities tailored to the preferences and specializations of these funds.

Dubai's strategic approach ensures stability and sustainability, aligning with the city's vision for sustainable capital growth. By positioning itself as an attractive destination for major funds, Dubai presents an ideal investment climate characterized by a large market capitalization, a safe and stable economy, and promising growth prospects.



“The strategic mergers and IPOs not only generate impressive returns and dividends but also contribute to Dubai's sustainable growth trajectory.” said Hamzah Abu Zannad, Founding and Managing Partner at Axiom Prime Development. “Available assets, whether listed on the exchange or independent, offer appealing dividends and lucrative annual returns, establishing Dubai as a beacon for significant investments.”

For all your real estate needs, including investment opportunities and property acquisition, consider partnering with Provident Real Estate. With their extensive range of property services and real estate expertise, they cater to your needs

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PR

Email: charline@providentestate.com