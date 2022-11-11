Dubai, UAE: Dubai Harbour, an extraordinary seafront district designed for a maritime lifestyle, is set to host a range of world-class sports and entertainment events this winter season. Having recently held the Dubai Helishow, the coming months will see the region’s most vibrant, and comprehensive maritime lifestyle hosting several exciting runs as part of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge, The Middle East Adventure Show and The Official Bud X FIFA World Cup Fan Festival™.



Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour said: “Dubai Harbour is not only an extraordinary seafront district, but its infrastructure and services have been carefully curated and purpose-built to deliver a premier, vibrant and multifaceted seafront experience like no other venue in the region. We are looking forward to welcoming local and international visitors over the coming months as Dubai Harbour continues to grow as the outdoor venue of choice for all premier events. Alongside hosting an exciting line-up of locally and internationally renowned events, we are also looking forward to the start of the upcoming cruise season at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, the first-ever dedicated cruise port in the region.”



The Dubai Harbour Runs

27th November 2022 – Dubai Harbour Morning Run

7th December 2022 – Dubai Harbour Night Run

As part of the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge and continuing across the winter months, a series of thrilling day and night runs will be held at Dubai Harbour. Running enthusiasts will have a chance to participate in a range of seafront routes, across 3k, 5k or 10k and 15k courses.



Middle East Adventure Show

11th - 13th November 2022

The largest event in the Middle East’s sports ecosystem seeks to bring together avid adventure enthusiasts each year and will be taking place at Dubai Harbour in November. MEAS is a platform where adventurists, sport lovers, government entities, manufacturers, solution providers and other organisations come together to discuss extraordinary opportunities for the development and business of sport.



The Bud X FIFA World Cup Fan Festival™

20th November – 18th December 2022

Dubai’s only immersive FIFA Fan Festival with an array of games, entertainment, music and activations, will be taking place at the Dubai Harbour, attracting over 10,000 fans per day. This is the official BudX FIFA Fan Festival™, one of six International FIFA Fan Festival events taking place in London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seoul and Dubai. The festival will comprise local and international live acts, unique food and beverage offerings and DJs who will take to the stage both between matches and after the final game of the day.



Previously, Dubai Harbour has played host to large-scale events such as NoFilterDXB – Dubai Motor Show Redefined, Super Sports Run Series, The UAE Tour, as well as becoming the new home for The Dubai International Boat Show, the nautical showcase of the MENA region’s yachting industry making its return early next year. Over the next couple of months, Dubai Harbour will also see the start of cruise season with the C.S. Aida Cosma and C.S. Costa Toscana homeporting at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminals along with the arrival of other visiting world-class cruise liners.



In addition to world-class events, the Dubai Harbour Marinas is ready to host superyachts for short and long-term stays, with premium amenities including a, marina services and alfresco dining at the exclusive Bar Du Port. Home to an ever-evolving portfolio, a range of new premier dining experiences are also available on deck at the Dubai Harbour Yacht Club including an authentic variety of sumptuous Italian delicacies at L’Amo Bistrò del Mare, and Delizie Caffè Gourmet. With several events and activities in the pipeline, guests are sure to have a memorable winter by the sea at Dubai Harbour.



Seaside enthusiasts can expect a full calendar of seasonal celebrations, daily activities and special events for the whole family by checking the Dubai Harbour social channels for more details.