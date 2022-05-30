Dubai: Dubai Future Accelerators, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, won the international iF Design Award 2022 – one of the most prestigious awards in the field of design and creative workspace.

The Foundation won the office and workspace category following a comprehensive evaluation of the Dubai Future Accelerators by a jury comprising 100 top international experts in design. Its evaluation was based on five main criteria including idea, design, excellence, success in achieving goals and functional capabilities.

The Dubai Future Accelerators work environments, which were designed by specialist design firm and community-powered creative services organization, Atolye, provide an open and innovative space to incubate start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world. The spaces offer them the opportunity to communicate with various government agencies to test and develop the latest technologies and innovative projects, and to explore business expansion opportunities in the region.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, said that the Dubai Future Accelerators’ success in these international awards demonstrates the Foundation’s interest to design and create innovative workspaces which inspire entrepreneurs and those with future visions.

He added that the Dubai Future Accelerators provides an ideal opportunity for joint work between the government and private sectors to find solutions by exploring, developing and employing technologies in an optimal way.

The iF Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design awards, and every year attracts thousands of entries from around the world.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Accelerators aims to provide an integrated global platform for designing the future of strategic industries, creating economic value based on embracing and accelerating businesses and future technology solutions and attracting the world's best minds to test and apply their innovations in Dubai and the UAE.

-Ends-