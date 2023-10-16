Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) participated in the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device” campaign, which was organized by The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC). The campaign aims to collect 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors, to then be refurbished and used as learning tools.

Azzah Al Sharhan, Chief of Corporate Affairs at DFF, said: “Our participation in this initiative is in line with our commitment to supporting national and global initiatives aimed at enabling a better future for societies. We believe in the importance of enhancing cooperation among all stakeholders when it comes to empowering future generations around the world.

“DFF participated in the Donate Your Own Device campaign to support the efforts of The Digital School. These efforts are aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the development of digital education and make it accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

An initiative for individuals and entities

The Donate Your Own Device campaign is among the government initiatives supporting the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Through the campaign, The Digital School works with the community to provide learning tools for students by collecting used electronic devices and refurbishing them.

Equipment and financial donations can be made through the official donation channel via www.donateyourowndevice.org.