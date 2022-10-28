Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to foster an open dialogue and enable exchange of information between the two authorities to fulfil their respective regulatory mandates.

The MoU was signed by Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA, and Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of the BSEC on 28 October 2022 in Dubai.

The agreement provides a framework for facilitating cross-border collaboration between the two bodies on supervision and enforcement actions. Under the terms of the MoU, the DFSA and BSEC will enable knowledge sharing on best practices in regulatory, supervisory and licensing in the financial markets. The bodies will also confer closely on money laundering or terrorist financing risks amongst supervised entities and the existing AML/CFT systems and controls within firms.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA said: “The reinforcement of supervision and regulatory cooperation between the DFSA and BSEC will result in greater market accessibility, ease of doing business as well as strengthened investor trust in both jurisdictions. We are confident that this in turn will encourage registered firms to raise their standards of fair dealing and drive further economic growth.”

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of the BSEC, said: "We are very excited that after 50 years of independence and friendship BSEC and DFSA are entering into a relationship anchored in cooperation, assistance, and research amongst other factors. This collaboration will take the capital markets of both our growing and vibrant countries forward. The signing marks a historical day for many reasons and we hope every citizen of each country will enjoy benefits from this engagement”

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose built financial free zone in Dubai. The DFSA's regulatory mandate covers asset management, banking and credit services, securities, collective investment funds, custody and trust services, commodities futures trading, Islamic finance, insurance, crowdfunding platforms, money services, an international equities exchange and an international commodities derivatives exchange. In addition to regulating financial and ancillary services, the DFSA is responsible for administering Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) legislation that applies to regulated firms and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA's website for more information.

Ian Johnston was appointed Chief Executive of the DFSA in September 2022. He previously served as the DFSA’s Chief Executive from 2012-2018. A lawyer by background, Ian had several senior executive roles in the private sector, including as CEO of one of Australia’s major trustee companies. The second half of his career being in regulation, Ian was an Executive Director at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; Special Advisor at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission; and since 2019, consulting to and advising a number of financial regulators in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.