Dubai Duty Free walked away with two awards at the recent Frontier Awards held on 4th October at the iconic Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France. The awards included the “People & Planet: Diversity & Inclusion Champion” award, while the Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, was awarded with the “Frontier Pioneer Award”.

Held to coincide with the annual Tax Free World Association (TFWA) Conference and Exhibition, the Frontier Awards, which are often referred to as 'the Oscars of travel retail industry', celebrate the innovation, creativity and excellence within the travel retail industry.

The “People & Planet: Diversity & Inclusion Champion” award acknowledged Dubai Duty Free’s commitment and conscious efforts in championing diversity and inclusivity, offering equal opportunities while investing in the overall wellbeing and development of its people.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Frontier Pioneer Award was presented to Colm McLoughlin in recognition of his pioneering leadership at the helm of Dubai Duty Free for the past 40 years.

Commenting on the award, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to receive these Frontier awards, both of which are new, and are a testament to the entire team’s hard work to ensure we run a successful retail operation which is focused on our employees and our customers.

“I was thrilled to receive the inaugural “Frontier Pioneer Award” marking 40 years of my time at Dubai Duty Free and I want to thank the organisers and judges for their consideration. Winning at the Frontier awards is a great way to kick-start our 40th Anniversary celebrations and I join our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and our entire team in marking this milestone year.”

To date, Dubai Duty Free has received a total of twenty-one Frontier Awards since 1985, including ten Airport Retailer of the Year Awards, four Marketing Campaign of the Year Awards, and seven special category awards including three personal awards to Colm McLoughlin.

Hosted by DFNI Frontier magazine, this year's distinguished panel of judges, which comprised of seven top industry leaders from across the travel retail sector, chose from a large number of entries from all over the world.

