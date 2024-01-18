Dubai Duty Free received two top awards at the 20th anniversary edition of the Global Traveler – GT Tested Reader Survey Awards with the “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World” for the seventeenth consecutive year and the “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the fifth time, at the awards ceremony held in December at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, California.

Voted by the readers of Global Traveler, the monthly and AAM-audited magazine written exclusively for frequent, luxury business and leisure travelers, Dubai Duty Free came out top in the publication’s annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards conducted between December 2022 to August 2023 with more than 20,000 people responding to the survey.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are thrilled to receive these two significant awards from Global Traveler US magazine. To be named the best duty-free shopping company both in the Middle East and in the world is a testament to our commitment to providing the best shopping experience for our customers, which is second to none. Congratulations to Global Traveler’s GT Tested Reader Survey Awards on their 20th anniversary and thank you to all the readers who have voted for Dubai Duty Free.”

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects U.S.-based frequent affluent international travellers. Each year, the GT Tested Reader Survey Awards are conducted based on an independently verified online survey of the readers of Global Traveler magazine, representing frequent travelers who average 9 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 roundtrips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class.

