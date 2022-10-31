At the recent Superbrands UAE Tribute Event, Dubai Duty Free received its eighteenth Superbrands Award at the ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai on 18th October.

The award was presented by the Superbrands Council in the UAE, an offshoot of the Superbrands organisation, which comprises of councils throughout the world. The UAE Council consists of senior executives from top companies within the emirates.

Commenting on the recognition, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to receive the Superbrands Award, which is essentially an endorsement of our marketing activations over the years. Winning this since 2003 is a remarkable achievement, and I would like to thank all of our staff for their efforts, which have contributed to our brand recognition and success.”

Present to receive the award from Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East was Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President for Marketing of Dubai Duty Free.