Dubai Duty Free has been awarded the “Best Global Partner" by Trip.com Group at the Global Partner Summit held on 24th October at the Resorts World Singapore – Convention Centre.

Organised by Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, the Global Partner Summit saw guests from across the travel industry, including hotels, airline and destination marketing partners.

Dubai Duty Free was recognised for its outstanding performance and strategic partnership with Ctrip, one the companies under Trip.com Group.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to receive the Best Global Partner award from Trip.com Group. Being selected as one of Ctrip’s most outstanding global partners outside China is significant and highlights the ongoing importance of Chinese travellers to our business.”

Sunshine Bian, Manager - Resourcing and Employee Development accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.

Dubai Duty Free’s partnership with Ctrip started during a meeting at ‘Dubai Week in China’ in October 2016. which saw the retail operator sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and subsequently Dubai Duty Free entered into a master agreement as strategic partner with Ctrip in 2018 and has since deepened its integration between its marketing plans and Ctrip’s reach with Chinese customers.

As the tourism industry gradually recovers and grows, Trip.com Group has taken a significant step towards its "Local Focus, Global Vision" strategy by holding its Global Partner Summit abroad for the first time. This move signifies the ambitious outlook for the inbound and outbound tourism industry and reaffirms the company's commitment to enhancing global partner growth.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world".