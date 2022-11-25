Dubai Duty Free was named ‘Retail Company of the Year’ at the 10th edition of the Gulf Business Awards held on Wednesday night, 23rd November at Central Park Towers, DIFC in Dubai.

Organised by Motivate Publishing, the annual Gulf Business Awards recognize regional companies across multiple industries including tourism, hospitality, transport and logistics, real estate, banking, finance and investment, healthcare and retail. Business leaders were also honoured across these industries with special categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Each winner was selected by an independent judging panel.

This is the fourth time that Dubai Duty Free won in the highly competitive retail category having won in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Commenting of the award, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Gulf Business Award’s ‘Retail Company of the Year’ for the fourth time. As we all know, the retail sector in the Gulf region is fantastic and very innovative, so to win this again is very rewarding for all of us. I join our Chairman, H.E. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in thanking the organisers and the judges for this recognition.

Dubai Duty Free's COO, Ramesh Cidambi received the award on behalf of the operation. He was joined by Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.