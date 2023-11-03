Dubai Duty Free joined the nation in celebrating the UAE Flag Day today, 3rd November led by the Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, together with the other members of the Dubai Duty Free executive team and staff representatives, both Emiratis and expatriates.

The ceremony took place at 11:00am in front of the Dubai Duty Free head office in Ramool. It started with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and was followed by the hoisting of the UAE flag accompanied by the playing of the UAE National Anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Colm McLoughlin said, "We are proud to join the nation along with many other UAE entities in bringing its employees, both Emiratis and expatriates together to honour and celebrate UAE Flag Day."

UAE Flag Day is the day to unify people living and working in UAE, which was initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Dubai Ruler. It started in November 2013 to commemorate the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the Nation.

-Ends-