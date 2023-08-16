Dubai Duty Free has announced two dollar millionaires and four luxury vehicle winners in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Foysal Hossain, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national based in Sharjah, won US$11 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 431, with ticket number 4337, which he purchased online on 29th July.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for two years now, Mr. Hossain is a father of two and a businessman who owns a supermarket and a quad bike rental shop.

A resident of the UAE for 13 years, Mr. Hossain, who originally hails from Comilla City in Bangladesh, is only the second Bangladeshi national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

“What great news! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Joining Mr. Hossain as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Ratheesh KR, an Indian national based in Dubai who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 432 with ticket number 2545, which he purchased on 4th August on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai.

Mr. KR is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his new-found fortune, which makes him the 214th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 while Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's COO Ramesh Cidambi, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail Sales and Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager – Retail Support.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two cars and two motorbikes.

Mr. Maher Al Aghbar, a 63-year-old Canadian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 0141 in Finest Surprise Series 1847, which he purchased on 24th July on his way to Kolkata from Dubai for a business trip.

A resident of Dubai since 2002, Mr. Al Aghbar started participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion just two months ago, is a father of three, and works as Managing Director for Muheel.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this great news! I’m excited to drive that car!” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Atif Zubair, a 47-year-old Pakistani national based in Sharjah won a BMW 740i M Sport (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0706 in Finest Surprise Series 1848, which he purchased online on 2nd August.

A first-time ticket buyer, Mr. Zubair is a father of two and works as an account manager for a real estate company in Dubai.

"Excellent news! I can’t believe that I won this early with my first ever ticket to your promotion. I will continue participating to win more!" he said.

Mr. Khorrami Serrigani, a 63-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai won an Indian Chief Dark Horse (Black Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0311 in Finest Surprise Series 546, which he purchased on his way to Manila from Dubai.

When he learned of his win, the father of eight, who is currently in the Philippines for a vacation, commented, "Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I’m so happy to have won, and I can’t wait to go back to Dubai to see my winning bike."

Lastly, Mrs. Sharon Meynert, a 51-year-old Sri Lankan national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0940 in Finest Surprise Series 547, which she purchased on 3rd August on her way to Colombo, Sri Lanka for a vacation.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years now, Mrs. Sharon Meynert is a mother of two and works as an administration manager for Weatherford.

"Finally, my perseverance has paid off. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I will continue participating in your promotion in the hope of making it a second chance," she said.

