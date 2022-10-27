Dubai, UAE: Businesses in the UAE and abroad are reaping big benefits of of embedding sustainability into their supply chains, industry experts said during the Dubai Dialogue 2022 conference, which was organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce’ Centre for Responsible Business earlier this week.

The annual conference held under the theme Embedding Sustainability across the Supply Chain, was joined by over 150 participants representing various economic sectors in the UAE. Presentations and discussions highlighted best international practices and the role of advanced technologies designed to make supply chain processes more efficient and environment friendly.

Panels explored different strategies that businesses can integrate into their supply chain operations that can create long-term value for stakeholders and a positive social impact, as well as enhance their environmental, social and governance (ESG) values and reputation.

Speakers and panelists included Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President- International Relations, Dubai Chambers, Dr. John E. Katsos, Associate Professor of Business Law, Ethics, and Social Responsibility, American University of Sharjah, Albert Kraak, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Logistics; Ayman Kabbara, Managing Director, Scan Global Logistics UAE; Sherif Hafez, Supply Director, Middle East and Africa, MARS; Kenneth Nymann-Buus, supply chain and procurement expert.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Hassan Al Hashemi noted that businesses could maximise their positive impact by making significant changes and adopting the right solutions that can enhance their operations and competitiveness across their supply chains.

“Recent studies are making a strong business case for embedding sustainability into supply chains and the benefits of doing this are far reaching. By following this approach, companies were able to reduce costs, boost efficiency, foster innovation and generate a stronger return on investment,” said Al Hashemi.

He noted that businesses that commit to this journey should adopt a holistic approach that requires careful planning and effective processes in place to identify the risks and opportunities and evaluate their impact and progress.

“The Dubai Dialogue conference once again proved to be an ideal platform to host thought-provoking conversations that addressed key sustainability-related issues impacting businesses in the UAE and abroad and outlined practical and actionable steps companies can take to reduce their environmental impact and create a positive example that will inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” he noted.

He concluded by elaborating on the importance role played by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and its Centre for Responsible Business in mobilising businesses within various economic sectors to adopt responsible practices and support Dubai’s mission of becoming a global leader in sustainability.

Moderated by Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager, Centre for Responsible Business, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, panel discussions highlighted the need for business leaders to go beyond compliance and aim for best global practices and standards. They stressed the importance of focusing on stakeholder engagement, collaboration, transparency, data analysis and reporting in shaping sustainable supply chain systems.

Panelists also stressed the importance of fostering public-private sector partnerships and cooperation that can align the efforts of industry stakeholders and maximise the impact of sustainability-focused initiatives, strategies and practices.