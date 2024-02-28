Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Digital School, an initiative by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to enhance collaboration opportunities and reinforce a culture of participation in community initiatives. The partnership aims to develop the services The Digital School provides in supporting digital education for underprivileged communities globally.

The MoU reflects the commitment of both parties to achieve Dubai's visions and ambitious aspirations. It involves the exchange of experiences, institutional best practices, and the activation of collaboration channels in all aspects related to culture, creativity, and the arts. Additionally, it emphasises their strategic partnership and the integration of efforts in supporting the ‘Donate Your Own Device’ (DYOD) campaign to collect used electronic devices, refurbish them in partnership with specialised organisations, and contribute to enabling students in less fortunate communities to access digital learning platforms and content provided by The Digital School.

Mansoor Lootah, Acting Director General of Dubai Culture and CEO of the Operations Support Sector, affirmed the Authority's commitment to enhancing social responsibility in Dubai by aiding various community projects, especially those related to the education sector, stating: “The MOU aligns with the Authority's societal and cultural responsibilities, and our partnership with The Digital School reflects our efforts to highlight the local community's diverse educational contributions.”

Lootah affirmed the importance of the ‘Donate Your Own Device’ campaign and its role in reinforcing the value of giving that is rooted in the community, achieving sustainable development goals, and finding innovative and sustainable solutions to address electronic device needs while supporting and developing the educational system in different countries, adding: “We are proud to partner with The Digital School to empower underprivileged students and provide them with digital learning solutions and materials, in an effort to offer quality options for hybrid and remote learning smartly and flexibly.”

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, highlighted the importance of the partnership, saying: "The Digital School is proudly providing digital education to underserved communities. We extend our gratitude to Dubai Culture for their generous support of the 'Donate Your Device' initiative. This significantly empowers students at the Digital School by providing essential electronic devices, ensuring the continuity of digital learning for our students."