Global hybrid workspace leader IWG selects Dubai CommerCity for its first ‘Spaces’ location in the Middle East

The new multi-use workspace offering meets the requirements of digital commerce companies in line with the highest international standards

Facility offers private, dedicated, virtual and co-working office spaces at competitive rates

Government of Dubai Media Office: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated to digital commerce, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) established in a joint venture with the property developer Wasl, has collaborated with IWG, the world’s leading provider of flexible workspaces, to launch ‘Spaces CommerCity’, the first flexible workspace offering of its kind in the region at Dubai CommerCity.

The launch is part of Dubai CommerCity’s efforts to support the strategic objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of Dubai's economy and accelerate the growth of its digital economy.

Inaugurated at an official ceremony held today, ‘Spaces CommerCity’ offers state-of-the-art co-working spaces equipped with the latest technology and facilities to support the growth and operations of digital commerce businesses in an environment that encourages innovation and creativity.

Users of ‘Spaces CommerCity’ can benefit from the exceptional offerings at Dubai CommerCity and workspaces in more than 3,300 locations in 120 countries across the globe. At present, ‘Spaces’ facilities encompass a business community of over 8 million people worldwide.

Currently available for rent, ‘Spaces CommerCity’ features fully equipped offices as well as unfurnished offices. Customers have the opportunity to choose an office design based on their preferences. In addition, customers can use co-working offices through membership packages. Co-working offices support users in building business relationships and partnerships. Customers can benefit from customised office spaces that facilitate high levels of productivity and privacy. ‘Spaces CommerCity’ also offers virtual office services and features for those interested in working remotely, as well as meeting rooms equipped with high-tech equipment, which offer the highest technical and service standards.

Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: “The launch of the new flexible workspace facility at Dubai CommerCity reinforces our strategic goal to further promote a culture of flexible work. The unique facility provides an integrated system for digital commerce and a competitive and sustainable business environment that encourages innovation, creativity and productivity. ‘Spaces CommerCity’ provides office spaces with flexible leasing offers. Our incentive packages support both start-ups and established companies. The launch of the new facility is aligned with our mission to promote the growth of digital commerce in the UAE and the region,” he added.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, said: "With the opening of the latest ‘Spaces’ facility, we have created a strong foundation for our growth in the UAE. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are great cities for us to grow our network, as the need for high-quality, flexible workspaces continues to expand with hybrid work becoming the new normal. In addition, our workplace model has been proven to increase productivity and enable companies to operate at significantly lower costs. We are delighted to see ‘Spaces’ make its debut at Dubai CommerCity, along with the opening of two Signature workspace facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

Located within the business cluster at Dubai CommerCity, ‘Spaces CommerCity’ boasts modern designs and the option of different sizes. The workspaces have been built to meet the expectations and requirements of the digital trade market and the diverse needs of entrepreneurs. The facility is equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, parking spaces, lounges, food and beverage outlets, a gymnasium, as well as meeting rooms and event spaces that can be booked upon request. Users also have access to the services of a qualified support team.

Dubai CommerCity offers a competitive digital commerce ecosystem and a comprehensive turnkey digital commerce solution for businesses to operate efficiently and with ease. In addition, Dubai CommerCity offers digital commerce strategy consulting, guidance on digital commerce regulations in the region, end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery, complete digital commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services.