Dubai, UAE – Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is a vocational education institution that allows students to gain both academic knowledge and career experience, providing a hands-on approach that is unrivalled within the industry. Offering skills-based training across four core areas - Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Events - DCT also launched an innovative online training platform called Dubai Way in 2017, aimed at enhancing the skills of individuals within Dubai's thriving tourism sector. Recently, reaching a significant milestone, Dubai Way has seen its active user base soar to over 100,000 individuals, with more than 200,000 courses completed.

Dubai Way’s achievement highlights the profound impact of DCT in uplifting the knowledge and standards of the city's tourism workforce, showcasing its pivotal role in driving educational programmes and skills development in the region. Two pivotal initiatives in 2023 have significantly contributed to the remarkable strides DCT has made in the realm of vocational education.

The first significant development is the introduction of the Autism & Sensory Awareness training programme, hosted on the Dubai Way platform. This programme has been successfully completed by over 10,000 students, showcasing Dubai's steadfast commitment to inclusive tourism and accessibility, guaranteeing a welcoming environment for all visitors. Additionally, the “Pathway to COP28 UAE” training course has been pivotal in attracting more students to the Dubai Way platform. This course aims to educate individuals on sustainable tourism and environmental practices, solidifying the platform's position as a comprehensive educational resource.

The considerable increase in visitor satisfaction can be attributed to the platform's emphasis on comprehensive service training and its commitment to delivering exceptional service to all visitors, in particular to People of Determination (PoD). A key measure of this achievement is the visitor satisfaction survey, which revealed a substantial increase in positive feedback. While the platform's role is pivotal, other factors have also played a part in elevating visitor satisfaction. Notably, specialised training, specifically aimed at the workforce interacting with tourists, such as taxi drivers, has had a significant impact on the overall visitor experience. These courses have been particularly beneficial in equipping taxi drivers, often the initial point of contact for many tourists, with the necessary knowledge and skills to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for all visitors, including People of Determination. While this training platform has contributed significantly to enhancing visitor satisfaction, other elements, such as infrastructure, attractions, and general service standards, also contribute to the overall experience.

Dubai's commitment to inclusivity extends to its vision of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™. The accomplishments of leading venues such as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group hotels and The Green Planet, which have received the Autism Friendly Certification (CAC designation), underscore Dubai's commitment to setting a global standard for accessible and inclusive tourism.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of the Dubai Way platform, which is in line with the visionary Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 which aims to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of top three global cities for business and leisure. The success of Dubai Way underscores our continued focus and commitment to inclusive tourism and creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and treated with exceptional services at all touchpoints in the city. As we continue to grow, innovate, and inspire, we will remain focused on our mission to shape the next generation of tourism professionals, and this milestone is just the beginning of an exciting journey towards achieving even greater excellence.”

In addition to the Autism and Sensory Awareness programme and the Pathway to COP28 UAE training course, the Dubai Way platform provides a diverse array of educational resources. These encompass courses on Dubai Sustainable Tourism, Inclusive Service Training, Chinese Traveler Standards, and Food Safety. While these individual courses are instrumental in enriching the offerings of Dubai Way, they are integral components of a comprehensive strategy aimed at perpetually elevating the knowledge and skills of the tourist-facing workforce. This collective array of courses under the Dubai Way platform, such as the ones mentioned, supplements the broader initiative of skills enhancement within the tourism sector.

The Dubai Way platform is a cornerstone of Dubai's tourism and economic strategy. It empowers the tourist-facing workforce with the knowledge and resourcefulness essential for fostering endorsement and repeat visitation. This strategic emphasis on training and inclusivity supports Dubai's growth as a global tourist destination that caters to the needs of all visitors, including People of Determination.

For more information on these courses, visit https://dubaiway.ae.

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT):

DCT runs the first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform in the region. The College provides certificate and diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, retail business, events and culinary arts through the TVET accreditation framework. DCT aims to be recognised as the premier vocational institution in the region with its courses bridging the gap between in-house training and a full bachelor’s degree, ensuring a steady stream of highly trained tourism professionals for the city. DCT manages Medyaf the Industry Nationalisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work in Dubai’s tourism industry and The College is also responsible for delivering fundamental programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as; ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).