Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chambers has announced its support for the sixth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge as the organisation comes on board as an official partner and participant in the city-wide event.

An initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 will run from October 29th until November 27th 2022.

Dubai Chambers is promoting the challenge this year by organising a host of free fitness classes, corporate games, among other exciting activities throughout the month. The organisation recently hosted an event at its headquarters where its staff were encouraged to participate in the month-long event and commit to staying active for at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

This year, Dubai Chambers employees are tagging their steps on a smart app to support Cancer Patients. The organisation has set a goal of completing 6 million steps by the end of the Challenge to raise funds for Cancer Patients.

During the event, Yaqoob Nabi, Dubai Fitness Challenge Manager provided an overview of all fitness events and activities that will be held throughout Dubai during the month, in addition to the various benefits of participating in this year’s challenge.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 will engage all segments of society, including government entities, businesses, schools, residents, and visitors with the aim of making Dubai the most active city in the world.