The three online sessions explored the latest developments in business litigation, corporate compliance, and economic substance regulations.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers successfully organised three legal webinars in February covering recent developments in legislation governing the emirate’s business environment, including business litigation, corporate compliance, and economic substance regulations.

Presented in cooperation with leading institutions and legal firms, the online sessions attracted a total of 196 participants and offered valuable updates and advice for local companies on key legal issues affecting their operations.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai Chambers is dedicated to ensuring the business community is kept fully informed of the latest legislative and legal developments. This comes as part of our continuous efforts to enhance the emirate’s favourable business environment and boost the competitiveness of local companies by ensuring their compliance with laws and regulations.”

The first of the three events was hosted in partnership with Al Sahlawi & Co and focused on business litigation. The firm’s Managing Partner Faizal Al Hazmi explored the strategies and prerequisites for effective commercial dispute resolution in the UAE and highlighted several areas of litigation that are crucial for achieving business success.

The second webinar took a deep dive into corporate compliance and featured presentations from Adam Turteltaub, Chief Engagement and Strategy Officer at the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics; and Abdul Rahman Naser Al Jaabari, Head of Ethics and Compliance at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The session provided valuable insights and practical guidance to help businesses navigate the compliance landscape in Dubai. Key topics highlighted included the importance of corporate compliance programmes, together with the latest government frameworks and best practices for managing regulatory and legislative risks.

The third session featured contributions from Urs Stirnimann, Chairman of Swiss Academy, and Ahmed Elnaggar, Managing Partner at Elnaggar & Partners. The guest speakers examined the UAE’s Economic Substance Regulations and shared timely guidance on compliance requirements, exemptions, and enforcement, as well as the most important frameworks that apply to companies wishing to move to the UAE.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses, ensuring the success of Dubai-based companies in international markets, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy to further cement the emirate’s status as a leading global business hub.

