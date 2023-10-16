Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Chambers has announced the first names from the distinguished lineup of guest speakers participating at the Dubai Business Forum, which takes place at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November 2023.

The two-day event will feature high-level plenary sessions and keynote addresses, creating exciting opportunities for participants to hear from influential public sector figures, business leaders, industry experts, investors, and economists as they explore the emerging trends transforming business and shaping the future of global trade.

Key national figures sharing valuable insights include H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The lineup of private sector speakers includes Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO of Citibank; Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA; Khatija Haque, Chief Economist and Head of Research at Emirates NBD; Prof. Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at University of Oxford; Jane Prokop, Executive Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard; and Deepak Bagla, President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies. The speakers will be joined by dozens of business leaders, industry experts, and innovators from all corners of the globe.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This year's keynote programme and speaker lineup includes vibrant personalities and creative thinkers who will share thought-provoking stories and innovative visions, all designed to spark important conversations that will help us think differently, bring us together, and make us stronger as a global business community.”

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In 2021, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber to create three chambers, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, visit www.dubaichambers.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

​​​​​​PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com