Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, one of three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced its participation in the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, by launching a special campaign for its employees to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles at the organisation’s headquarters.

The announcement was made during a staff gathering event hosted by the Chamber, which was attended by Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director, Tourism Development & Investments and Vice Chairman of Dubai Sustainable Tourism; and Rukhsana Kausar, Founding Partner of Liquid of Life.

During the event, Lootah highlighted the importance of the initiative and its key objectives, while he also answered employees’ inquiries about sustainability and reducing the use of plastic water bottles. For her part, Rukhsana Kausar spoke about plastics and water filters procedures and provided general advice on recycling plastic.

Dubai Chambers announced a set of measures it recently adopted to implement the best sustainability practices in its headquarters, including abandoning the use of single-use plastic water bottles; installing water filters at its headquarters and providing employees with refillable water bottles, as these measures fall within the organisation’s permanent efforts to stimulate responsible and sustainable practices and raise awareness of small changes in daily habits that have significant impacts on the environment, society and health.

The Chamber also revealed that the measures taken in compliance with the Dubai Can sustainability initiative will save 295,330 plastic water bottles annually, which will have a significant impact in reducing the carbon footprint, positioning Dubai Chambers as a leading example for businesses that are keen to adopt sustainable and responsible business practices.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Can initiative aims to educate and mobilise all segments of society to make necessary changes to reduce waste and protect the environment.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com