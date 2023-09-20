The c hamber hosted a special webinar to introduce more than 150 participants to the benefits of uTap, a new digital payment solution launched by etisalat by e&.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a webinar aimed at introducing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to uTap, a new digital payment solution launched by etisalat by e&. The session highlighted the numerous benefits the omnichannel payment management and business automation solution offers for SMEs, which are recognised as one of the key drivers of the UAE economy.

More than 150 participants joined the webinar to learn more about uTap, which enables businesses to securely process digital payments while seamlessly integrating with their existing processes. The solution comes with a selection of cost-effective hardware options including point-of-sale payment terminals, barcode scanners, and cash drawers, as well as a range of managed services such as third-party integration, maintenance, and repairs.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “As an organisation wholly driven by our members’ needs, we remain committed to enhancing the ease of doing business in Dubai while providing value-added services for our members. Establishing partnerships with leading business enablers forms an important pillar of our efforts to support and boost the competitiveness of SMEs in Dubai. This special session comes as part of our drive to achieve our strategic priorities and further enhance the emirate’s dynamic business environment.”

uTap offers three affordable packages designed to empower businesses by enabling convenient access to seamless digital payment solutions, point-of-sale terminals, order management systems, and powerful automation tools. The packages are tailored to provide businesses with cost-effective payment acceptance solutions for as low as AED 50 per month, with no upfront costs. The plans can also be customised and allow companies to select the features that align with their individual requirements and budgets.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

