Buamim: Our growing network of international representative offices, smart services and expanded efforts to promote Dubai as a global business hub among key factors driving member exports.

Dubai, UAE – The value of member exports and re-exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to AED 129.4 billion, marking a 17.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The number of certificates of origin issued in H1-2022 rose 8.9% y-o-y to exceed 357,000.

The growth momentum reflects the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to expand and improve its services that are designed to facilitate Dubai’s trade with other markets and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector, as well as new initiatives launched under the new Dubai Chambers strategy.

Commenting on the latest performance figures, HE Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, described said Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices played a crucial role in supporting the growth of member exports as these offices identify high-potential trade opportunities in promising markets, in addition to Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s smart services and expanded efforts to promote Dubai as a preferred business hub in the global arena.

He reiterated Dubai Chambers’ strong commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026, adding that newly launched initiatives such as Dubai Global are expected to fast track progress towards achieving this target.

He added that 2022 is forecast to be a record and exceptional year for member companies trade performance as the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy align their efforts and implement a focused approach to supporting Dubai’s business community and cementing its position as a global trade hub.