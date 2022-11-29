Lootah:

Dubai, UAE – As part of its efforts to enhance the private sector’s contributions to the emirate’s economy, The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, announced the establishment of two new business groups: The Bottled Water Business Group and the Circular Packaging Association.

Launching the new business groups is in line with the Chamber’s plans to increase the number of business groups that represent economic sectors and activities in the Emirate of Dubai, and ultimately, to ensure all industries and economic activities are represented to boost their competitiveness and drive Dubai’s growth.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The establishment of new business groups forms part of our plan to develop the private sector’s contribution to sustainable development, boost the business community’s competitiveness and its ability to innovate in the face of challenges, and empower the private sector to play a part in drawing up policies and legislation that drive growth across various economic sectors and activities.”

Lootah emphasized the importance of business groups as representatives and reliable advocates for their respective sectors, and highlighted, in particular, their role in recommending policy changes to improve a sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness while promoting international best practices and supporting economic growth. “The Chamber is pushing forward with its plans to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100,” he noted. “This reflects the diversity and agility of the emirate’s economy, as well as the Chamber’s commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital of finance and business.”

“Our objective is to unify efforts from all companies operating in these two sectors and serving their interests, all in an effort to achieve the objectives, visions, strategies, and economic development plans that Dubai has announced, in addition to strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, and providing added value to all stakeholders,” Lootah added.

Chaired by Priya Sarma Mathur, Senior Sustainability Head at Unilever Middle East & Turkey, the Circular Packaging Association aims to play a part in implementing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, as well as to enhance consumer awareness about the importance of sustainable packaging and provide insight and recommendations on legislation and policies related to sustainable packaging at the federal and local levels.

Meanwhile, the Bottled Water Business Group focuses on promoting and developing the sector’s practices in accordance with international best practices in sustainability, in a way that protects the environment and enhances Dubai’s reputation as a sustainable and eco-friendly destination. The Group also aims to develop sustainable solutions, in collaboration with partners in the business community, to improve the water bottling and distribution network in a safe and sustainable manner that cuts carbon emissions and helps shape a prosperous future for the sector.

Business groups play an important role in promoting and supporting economic growth in Dubai; they are a key component of the business community and contribute to advancing commercial and investment activity in the emirate, by supporting the development of capacities and expertise, while enhancing the competitive advantage of Dubai’s business community. There are currently 30 business groups operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, representing various economic sectors and activities.

