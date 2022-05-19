Buamim: Dubai Chamber of Commerce is fully committed to supporting the Hatta Traders Council with valuable expertise and strategic plans.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted a virtual meeting with Hatta Traders Council to discuss joint efforts to support Hatta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and drive the area’s economic growth and development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President of Dubai Chambers, Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council; Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations – Dubai Chamber of Commerce; in addition to members of the Hatta Traders Council. The meeting examined new ways that the two organisations can collaborate to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop the Hatta region and enhance its economic competitiveness.

Participants also discussed new efforts designed to achieve the objectives of the Hatta Master Development Plan, which is based on the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to provide means of support Emirati entrepreneurs and involve this community in driving economic growth.

HE Buamim described the first meeting of the newly formed council as “very productive and positive” as it outlined new ideas and action plans that draw on the Chamber’s network and expertise, to boost business activity in Hatta and advance the development of economic sectors.

For his part, Al Kaabi said: “The Hatta region is fast economic a breeding ground for innovative business ideas in the fields of infrastructure, eco-tourism, agriculture, food security, trade, enterprise development. The Hatta Traders Council was established to identify existing potential and new opportunities that can support the growth of young businesses in Hatta.

Al Kaabi noted that Dubai Chamber of Commerce has extensive experience in supporting and enabling business growth and promoting Dubai as a global business hub, adding that the recent meeting paved the way for new collaboration and partnership opportunities between the Council and the Chamber that would create long-term economic benefits for the Hatta region.

Business groups and councils play a crucial role in promoting and supporting Dubai’s economy as they unify their efforts to ensure a favourable business environment and support the interests of their respective members. Dubai Chamber of Commerce works closely with various business groups and councils in Dubai that operate under its umbrella, to address shared challenges, share their recommendations for improving ease of doing business and providing them access to global growth opportunities.

The council’s objectives include supporting entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurship system, capitalize on economic opportunities, create a favourable business environment for entrepreneur and provide an ideal platform to share knowledge and showcase success stories of Hatta-based businesses.

Operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Hatta Traders Council, was recently established by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council Dubai.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The Chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

www.dubaichambers.com

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +971 4 2028450

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber